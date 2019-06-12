<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari says the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government can move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within 10 years.

The president stated this in his Democracy Day address in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said data bases of poor and vulnerable Nigerians as well as that of unemployed youths were being developed by the Federal Government to address the problem of socio-economic inequality in the society.

“In the face of these challenges, our Government elected by the people in 2015 and re-elected in March has been mapping out policies, measures and laws to maintain our unity and at the same time lift the bulk of our people out of poverty and onto the road to prosperity.

“This task is by no means unattainable. China has done it. India has done it. Indonesia has done it. Nigeria can do it. These are all countries characterized by huge burdens of population.

“China and Indonesia succeeded under authoritarian regimes. India succeeded in a democratic setting. We can do it.

“With leadership and a sense of purpose, we can lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

Buhari, who pledged to move the nation to the next level of prosperity, peace and stability, reassured that his administration would fulfill its promise of securing the country, improve the economy and fight corruption to a standstill.

“At the heart of inequality and insecurity, is pervasive corruption. When we took office we realised that if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back– and we have seen this at all levels.

“For Nigeria to progress, a collective resolution to address corruption and foster broad-based prosperity is required to create a country that is not only for a few privileged, but for all Nigerians,’’ he said.

The president, who spoke extensively on the menace of social unrest occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram and kidnappers across the country, said he would be addressing regional security summit to develop a joint strategies to address the security challenges.

He also announced the re-naming of the Abuja National Stadium to MKO Abiola National Stadium.

“This charge is not only to Civil Servants, Ministers, Legislators and State Government functionaries, but also to Corporate leaders.

“We shall make greater investments in our rural economies. We shall aggressively source locally our raw materials.

“We have incentives for investments specifically made in rural communities,’’ he said.