Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has lauded the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its contributions to quality education in the state.

Bindow made the commendation Thursday at the 2nd edition of the Speech and Prize Giving Day ceremony of Air Force Comprehensive School, Yola.

Represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Louis Mandama, Bindow said the establishment of the school in Yola had provided children in the state, a formidable platform for quality education.

Bindow said the government and people of Adamawa were proud to be associated with with NAF as it continued to play a vital role in areas of security and education in the state.

Bindow reiterated his administration’s commitment to education, hence the declaration of State of Emergency on education, adding that his regime was willing to partner with like minds for maximum success, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

In their respective remarks,chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama and Guest Speaker, Prof. Kaleptawa Farauta of Adamawa State University, spoke on education and its role in transforming the society.

They expressed satisfaction with the quality of education provided in the school and urged NAF, staff and students, to maintain standard.

In his speech, the Commandant of the school, Wing Cdr A.A. Oduk, lauded the Chief of Air Staff for providing facilities in the school.

He listed some of the academic achievements recorded by the newly established school in competitions within the state, saying the students would start writing SSCE next year.

Highlights of the occasion included staging of drama and presentation of prizes to deserving students.