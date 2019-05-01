<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Wednesday announced that the state government would implement N30, 000 minimum wage which had become law in the country.

Bindow made the declaration at the 2019 Worker’s Day celebration in Yola.

He said that implementing the new wage was a demonstration of his commitment to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

He recalled that during electioneering in February, he promised workers in the state that he would implement any new minimum wage approval by the Federal Government.

The governor maintained that workers welfare remained his priority.

He reminded the people that on assumption of office, he inherited back log of salaries to workers, but stated that “now the government is not owing any civil servant in the state”.

He debunked rumours that he borrowed funds to execute capital projects, explaining that he only borrowed to augment the shortfall in allocation to the state from the Federation Account to pay the inherited salary arrears.

Bindow challenged the rumour mongers to verify from Zenith Bank, where the state operated an account, the real position on the issue.

He decried the behaviour of mischief makers, saying that he judiciously utilised available resources to execute projects.

He urged the incoming administration to continue with the provision of infrastructure, adding that the 370 roads constructed by his administration were visible and impactful.

Earlier, Emmanuel Fashe, newly-elected Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, commended the governor for being workers-friendly and for being up to date in payment of salaries to workers.