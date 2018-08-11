Governor Mohammadu Bindow of Adamawa said, no amounting of political pressure would deterred him, from charting political and economic directions for the state.

According to him, the transformation feat achieved in the last three years, has drastically reduced the challenges of underdevelopment in the state .

In a statement by Macauley Hunohashi, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity said, 392 roads, 5 major bridges and over 500 culverts constructed across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“When APC administration took over in 2015, civil servants are owed 7 months’ salary arears, with deplorable basic infrastructures.

“In the agricultural sector more than 150 tractors to boost agricultural production has been procured.

“We have demystified governance by setting the bar in our determination to reconnect taking pragmatic steps to consolidate on our gains”.

“who hide behind religion to whip up ill feeling rather than engage in persuasive political dialectics to convince the electorate be discouraged.

The statement enjoined citizenry, to guard against inflammatory and hate speech among the people of the state

The administration also renovated 4 major secondary schools, one in each of the senatorial, in addition to the upgrading of Yola, Ganye, and Mubi General Hospitals the statement