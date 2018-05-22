Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has warned contractors handling projects across the state to expedite work in order to deliver on their contractual agreements.

The Governor made the call in Lokoja on Monday shortly after the State Executive Council meeting and said his administration will not relent in delivering democracy dividends to the people of the State, according to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, his Director General on Media and Publicity.

“We are improving on our monitoring and evaluation of projects to ensure that Kogites have value for money on the different projects going on across the state.

“We are satisfied with the level of work in the Diagnostic Center. It was a laudable dream by my predecessor that my administration is bringing to reality. It will be one of the best in Nigeria when completed.

“I have visited a good number of projects too and have received briefs from the Commissioner for Works and Urban Development. We are progressing well and we are hopeful that in a couple of months, we shall be commissioning projects in the state.

“The State Government will keep a close eye on contractors handling our projects. They must key into our determination to deliver these projects in record time in order to change the Kogi narratives and improve the living standards of the people of the state”.

In a related development, residents of Ankpa Town have commended the Governor for the ongoing reconstruction of the Ankpa Township roads by the State Government.

A resident, Alh. Abdulrahman Isah told reporters that the Governor has proven his commitment to infrastructural development in the state.