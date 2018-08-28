Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged the new Ohi of Adavi in Adavi Local Government Area of the state, HRM Mohammed Bello, to use his contacts to effect peace and development in the land.

Governor Bello gave the charge yesterday, at the coronation of Bello Mohammed as the second Ohi of Adavi, and the elevation of the stool to a First Class position. The first Ohi transited three years ago.

The governor, who described the traditional ruler as a man of humility and high integrity, urged him to use his experience as a retired civil servant to weave the people together for the peace and development of the land.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Abdulmumuni Okada, the governor promised to build a befitting palace for the monarch and enjoined the people of Adavi to cooperate with the new Ohi in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the land.

The Ohi of Adavi, in his remarks eulogised the state government and the people of Adavi for finding him worthy of the highest traditional stool.