The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sworn in three new high court judges who were recently appointed for the state to enhance quick dispensation of justice.

The governor stated that the appointment of the judges will go a long way in bridging critical manpower gaps to the judiciary, as well as expanding her capacity to do quick and substantial justice.

The appointment of the judges cut across the senatorial district, which was administered at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, urged the new judges to uphold the virtues of integrity, impartiality, and courage in the dispensation of justice at all time.

While the governor further assured that his administration would continue to give the needed support and conducive atmosphere for the judges to discharge their duties without fear or favour

The judges were also gifted with jeeps to enhance their vehicular movement.