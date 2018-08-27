The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has described as ‘shocking and sad’ the death of the wife of Senator Smart Adeyemi, Mrs Yemisi Adeyemi.

Also, the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial zone, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his twitter account to commiserate with Adeyemi whose wife died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Kogi State governor sent his condolences to the husband, children and family of the deceased and prayed for God to console them over the bereavement, which the governor noted would be deeply felt by the family and everyone who knew the deceased.

On his part, Melaye wrote : “Sen. Smart Adeyemi accept my empathy over the loss of your beloved wife. It came as a rude shock. Our God who is the greatest comforter will comfort you in times like this. It is well with you. Affliction shall not arise again. God is your strength.

“May the Almighty God grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May her soul rest in peace.”

Similarly, the wife of the Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello, has condoled with the family of Adeyemi.

In a condolence message signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Olamide Tolu Adesoro , she described late Yemisi Adeyemi’s death as not only a loss to the family but also to the whole state.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello has charged traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace in their various domains.

The governor gave the charge over the weekend during the coronation of Alhaji Mohammed Ireyi Bello as the second Ohi of Adavieba in Advi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He also urged the new Ohi of Adavi to use his humility and contacts to effect development of the land.

The governor who described the new First Class traditional ruler as a man of humility and high integrity , urged him to use his work experience as a retired civil servant to weave the people together for the peace and development of the land.

While promising to built a befitting palace for the monarch, Governor Bello enjoined the people of Adavi to cooperate with the new Ohi in the interest of peaceful coexistence of the land.

In his remark, the new Ohi of Adavi thanked the state government and the people of Adavi for finding him worthy of the highest traditional stool, assuring that he would not disappoint them.

According to him, “The crowd today clearly shown the level at which the people of Adavi loved me and I will use this position of Ohi to bring all the clans together so that the local government can enjoy appreciable development”