The Kogi State Government is determined to support the education of brilliant students, Governor Yahaya Bello has said.

Governor Bello provided scholarship to the tune of $93,000 to Ms. Fatima Bombom Sani, the best graduating student at the 2015 Call to Bar examination of the Nigerian Law School.

Governor Bello, who spoke while receiving Ms. Fatima Sani, her relatives, alongside Bar. Natasha Akpoti at the Kogi State Government House, lamented a situation where academic excellence has not been given the requisite reward in Nigeria.

Said he, “The case of Fatima Sani reminds me of how academic excellence has not been adequately rewarded in Nigeria. Imagine someone that bagged nine separate awards including “Best Student of the Year and Council of Education Star Award, and nothing was done for her since 2015.”

He applauded Akpoti for taking up the case of Fatima Sani. “It was Bar. Natasha Akpoti, who sought the intervention of the Kogi State Governor who was not only surprised but disappointed that Fatima was left unsupported while no information was brought to his office concerning her case.

He charged privileged Nigerians to make more contribution to the education of brilliant students.

“I heard about your exceptional performance at the Nigerian Law School

in 2015 and assumed you were recognized and sponsored by the administration of the day. It’s unacceptable that such brilliance is not celebrated and promoted. Nevertheless, I shall grant you a personal scholarship to celebrate your exceptionality and help your career-defining goals.”

Governor Bello also stated that after some inquiries and validation of Fatima’s credentials, he in his capacity declared a full scholarship for Fatima to study Masters in Finance Law at the Colombian Law School, in the United States of America.

Bello thanked Natasha Akpoti for her humanitarian efforts in bringing Fatima’s issue while urging Fatima to uphold her academic excellence and make Nigeria proud and return home to serve her fatherland.

Speaaking, Barr. Akpoti commended Governor Bello for his benevolence and penchant for promoting academic excellence.

“We must celebrate heroes like Fatima in view of motivating young people especially girls towards exceptional educational performances.”

She advised Fatima to go for her studies and come back to contribute her quota to the development of Kogi state and Nigeria Akpoti had on April 27, 2018 via her Facebook page, advocated sponsorship to help Fatima further her academic dreams having emerged as the best graduating student at the 2015 Bar exam where she bagged nine separate awards including “Best Student of the Year and Council of Education Star Award.”