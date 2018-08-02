Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday called on religious leaders to step up prayers for the sustained unity and progress of the country.

Bello made the call at the Government House, Lokoja, when the General Overseer of Greater Liberation City Worldwide, Dr Chris Okafor, and his team visited him.

The cleric and his team are in the state for a four-day evangelical crusade.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Simon Achuba, said that the greatness of any nation was in the hands of God.

He stressed the need for the presence of God to achieve peace, unity, progress and development in the country.

Bello enjoined the visiting cleric and participants at the crusade to pray for the unity of the country.

He urgee them to pray for God to continue to bless the land and uplift the people at all times.

The governor assured the leadership of the church of adequate security during and after the programme.

He said that his administration would continue to accord priority to security of lives and property in the state.

Earlier, Okafor said they were in the state as part of their outreach and evangelism to call more people to God.

The crusade, according to him, is aimed at setting the people free and de-populating the kingdom of darkness.

He assured Nigerians that better things were ahead of them, urging them to be patient and believe in God at all times and for all things.

The overseer said the hands of God were on Kogi state and enjoined the people to work with the government to achieve God’s purpose for the state.

Okafor said that at the end of the four-day crusade in the state, there would be open doors of opportunities and overflow of God’s blessings in the state.