Governor Yahaya Bello of Logo State, has described the deplorable condition of Okene-Lokoja federal road as an eyesore.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to immediately commence with the rehabilitation of the road to alleviate the sufferings of commuters.

The governor who made the call on Saturday, while on his way to Okene, said that his administration had intervened in the maintenance of the road in the past.

He lamented that such maintenance work cannot stand the test of time due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

According to him: “Constant damages done to the road by heavy vehicles, cannot be sustained through maintenance by the state government, due to dearth of funds.”

He expressed displeasure over the hardship suffered by commuters that Travers the road.

“They are citizens who have fulfilled their civic rights by electing their leaders at all levels of government, therefore, they do not deserve to spend days on a journey they would have made in hours,” he said.

He appealed to the Minister of Works and Housing, to as a matter of urgency look into the condition of Lokoja-Okene-Ekiti road, saying that, “as the major road that connects the North and the Southern part of the country, the road suffers heavy traffic and so, millions of Nigerians suffer the deplorable condition of the road.”