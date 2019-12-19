<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Niger state government says it will support corps members with interest in agriculture value chain and other aspects that had potentials to add value to socio-economic life.

Gov. Abubakar Bello disclosed this during the passing out ceremony of Batch ‘C stream two orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Camp in Paiko on Wednesday.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Umar, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, said government would support youths willing to tow the path of agriculture.

“For us in Niger state, we are working assiduously to take advantage of endowment in the agricultural value chain as well as other sectors that have potentials to add value to the people.

“This task of building a virile and stable nation with robust economy demands collective efforts of all and your service represents one sure way of achieving the desired objective,” he said.

He urged the corps members not to reject their postings, adding that they should face the challenges confronting the nation and strive toward leaving imprints in their host communities.

The governor advised the corps members to avoid being lured into degrading and harmful acts capable of destroying their lives and to shun social vices.

He warned against rejection of corps members, stressing that government would not condole outright rejection of corps members by employers posted to their organisations.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, urged the corps members to bring their knowledge to develop their host communities and the state at large.

Matane, who was represented by Alhaji Abdulraheem Kareem, Director, Security Affairs, Niger Government House, advised the corps members against embarking on unnecessary journeys without permission from the authority.

In her address, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC Coordinator in the State, said that the paramilitary drills and leadership training in the camp had equipped the corps members to face challenges during service year and prepared them for life after service.

She appealed to the corps members to take the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme seriously to acquire profitable skills.