Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Thursday felicitated with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the occasion his 45th birthday anniversary.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, in Lokoja, Bello also felicitated with the Government and people of Osun on the occasion.

He described the Ooni as a true royalty who had since his coronation brought great value to the traditional institution.

He said the Royal father as a frontier for peace and harmony in the country, is preaching and practicing peaceful coexistence among all ethnic groups.

The governor said that Oba Adeyeye’s unbiased and unperturbed leadership had clearly shown that young people had the capacity to lead rightly in whatever sphere of life when provided with the opportunity.

He prayed for more wisdom and good health that would enable the Imperial Majesty and the Ile-Ife traditional ruler to continue to discharge his responsibilities and longer years on the throne of his ancestors.