Governor Bello expresses satisfaction with quality of work on Minna-Bida road, others

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work executed so far on the 15.5 km dual-carriage Minna-Bida road.

He said this on Tuesday during an inspection of the road and some other road projects under construction within and outside Minna metropolis.

Mr Bello expressed optimism that the road project would be completed within the time frame if the contractor maintained the current pace of work.

He disclosed that compensation to the affected persons had commenced in stages.

“I am happy with what I am seeing with regards to the capacity of the company and the quality of work, I am satisfied. We have just concluded the first stage of compensation to the affected persons.

“Hopefully, by next week, we will start compensating those in the second stage. If they continue at this pace, they will meet up as long as we don’t have any hitches as regards funding,” he said.

The governor attributed the delay in the completion of the project to the delay in payment of residents living along Kpakungu road.

The Project Manager of Dantata and Sawoe, Naafey Shaukat, said that about 12 kilometres of the left-hand side of the road had been asphalted, while work was ongoing on the right-hand side of the road, running from Kpakungu to Garatu.

He disclosed that the company was to construct 15.5 kilometres dual carriageway out of the initial 83 kilometres, adding that the project was reduced to 15.5 kilometres, in order to decongest the road.

Similarly, the governor also inspected five other roads, including the 2.86 kilometres Old Alheri Road, Tunga, 2.25 kilometres Imani Road and 3.2 kilometres canal at F-lay Out 1 and 2.

Mr Bello expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the ongoing construction of Old Alheri Road and urged the contractor handling the Imani Road project to hasten the work.

“I am really impressed with the quality of the job done on the Tunga Low-cost road, the project is a 5 number road, they are doing the first one now and they also promised that before October ends, they will lay asphalt on that road.

“The Imani road is a bond project and usually with bond projects there shouldn’t be any problem because the money is guaranteed,” the governor said.