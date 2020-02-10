<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has commiserated with victims of banditry attacks in Gurmana and other communities in Shiroro Local Government Area.

The attack by bandits on motorcycles led to the death of three persons and left many injured.

According to a statement by Mrs Mary Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, in Minna on Sunday, Bello also visited the victims who are receiving treatment at IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

Bello commiserated with families of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He disclosed that both the state and Federal governments were working round the clock to bring an end to the carnage being perpetrated by the unscrupulous elements.

He directed the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to provide succour to the affected communities.





The governor said that strategic measures were being taken to curb the activities of the bandits.

He urged members of the community should assist security agencies with valuable information about bandits and their informants.

The Chairman of the LGA, Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba, had told newsmen on Saturday that the bandits killed three persons and injured 50 others.

Chukuba said over 300 cattle were also rustled from a Fulani man by the bandits.

He disclosed that the bandits invaded the community in about 100 motorcycles and shot sporadically in the air to announce their arrival.

He said, “I can’t ascertain the actual number of the bandits but my people said they came in about 100 motorcycles and three on each motorcycle.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week ordered airstrike on bandits’ locations in the state.