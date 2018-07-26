Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that 60 per cent of teachers of public schools at the last count are not qualified to teach in schools across the 25 local governments,

Bello, who made this known on Thursday at the Niger State Teachers Professional Development Institute Implementation Committee,’s maiden end of the year Academic Day Programme, held at Mararaban Dandaudu, however, said the teachers would not be sacked.

He said, “We will not sack these unqualified teachers; but, we will retrain those that can be trained, while those we cannot train will be asked to go back to school.”

He explained that to ensure qualitative education and quality teachers, the teaching profession would be regulated, saying, “until a teacher is certificated, he or she will not be allowed to teach.”

Lamenting on the condition of infrastructure in schools in the state, Bello stated, “With the current condition, especially in boarding schools, there is no way we can produce good future, as these children will feel that we did not take good care of them.

“That is why, we must try to give them some level of comfort.”

Applauding the Committee of the teachers institute led by Hajiya Dije Bala, the governor disclosed plans by his administration to set up additional centres in Agaie and Borgu.

Earlier, the state commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, in her address, commended the Bello administration for its commitment to the education sector, particularly, the Whole School Approach initiative.

She stated that under the initiative, the state government expended the sum of N3bn in 2017 to enhance the quality of education and learning in the state.