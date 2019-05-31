<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has ordered the immediate payment of the state workers salaries.

The order was contained in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado.

According to the statement, he ordered the payment of salaries to the workers in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

The governor directed that the payment must be effected from Friday, 31st May to Monday 3rd June, 2019.

Governor Mohammed however ordered that workers engaged by the immediate past administration in the last one month should be exempted from the payment.

“The state Accountant General is to ensure that all persons engaged into the state service between April and May are not reflected in the payment,” the statement warned.

Governor Mohammed in the statement reiterated his administration’s commitment to worker’s welfare as its cardinal principle.

He therefore called on workers in the state to be committed to their work to ensure an effective, result oriented and efficient workforce foe service delivery.