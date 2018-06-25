The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Mrs Zainab Bagudu, on Monday, says she paid N1.3 million for the surgical operation of 16-year-old Hadiza Bagudu, who has been suffering from sickle cell disorder.

Bagudu, who is also the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, made the announcement at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

She said “I have paid the medical expenses of Hadiza Bagudu, who needs N1.3 million for hip replacement operation.”

She wished the 16-year-old girl a successful operation and pledged to continue to do her best for humanity.

“I am looking forward to seeing you again, Hadiza, after the operation, and I pray that God will make the operation successful.

“I will continue to do my best to assist people.”