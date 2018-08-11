About 700 young women across Kebbi State have benefited from N7 million empowerment fund disbursed by Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna.

It was gathered that the empowerment scheme, which was meant uplifting living standard of young women in the state, was distributed through the Less-Privileged Women Empowerment Initiative (LWEI) in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at the event, Haruna said; “I have earmarked N7 million for the empowerment initiative as over 700 women will be assisted with N10,000 each.

“This is the first phase of the programme where as many as 100 women will first be benefited before the second phase, and the women in the second phase will soon receive theirs”.

He explained that he decided to assist the women out of his passion and commitment to ensure women in the society become self-reliant and contribute their quotas to the socio-economic development of the society.

He called on the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the assistance for the betterment of their lives and their families.

Earlier, wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Atiku Bagudu, while presenting cash to beneficiaries advised them to utilise the fund judiciously so as to be above poverty line.