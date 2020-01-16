<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sixteen new commissioners on Thursday took oath of office as members of Kebbi State Executive Council.

The commissioners include Hajiya Ramatu Gulma, Alhaji Ibrahim Augie, Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa, Alhaji Kaliel Gidado, Hajiya Rakiya Ayuba and Alhaji Mamuda Warra.

Others are Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Alhaji Aminu Karaye, Alhaji Magawata Aliero, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, Dr Umar Kalgo, Prof. Umar Bunza, Alhaji Cika Ladan, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad and Alhaji Abdullahi Magoro.

The commissioners are yet to be assigned portfolios.

The Chief Judge of Kebbi, Justice Suleiman Ambursa administered the oath in Birnin Kebbi.





Speaking after the swearing-in, Gov. Atiku Bagudu thanked the state House of Assembly for the speedy confirmation of the commissioners.

“We thank you for accepting to serve our state in spite of your lucrative and comfort jobs.

“We also laud the two female commissioners in the new cabinet for the various achievements in their respective callings,” he said.

Bagudu however told the new commissioners to prepare for the challenges ahead, saying they were choosen among many, to bring in their experiences to bear in transforming the state.

The governor urged people of the state to support the new appointees with prayers for them to succeed in taking the state to greater heights.