<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu has assented to the 2020 Appropriation bill of N138,135,8031,705.

The governor thanked the legislators for expeditiously passing the budget in less than one month for its implementation from January to December 2020.

He affirmed the commitment of his administration to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Kebbi.

He announced that priority would be placed on returning out-of-school children to classroom and the take-off of the Federal University of Agriculture Zuru in September 2020 to begin academic activities.

He explained that most of the staff inherited by the Federal Government from the former College of Agriculture Zuru would be retained by the University while others would be absorbed by Kebbi state government.

Presenting the Appropriation bill to the Governor, Speaker Sama’ila AbdulMumini Kamba said the original figure of the budget was ratified after defence by ministries and agencies, which indicated that it was in line with developmental programmes of the government.

The speaker affirmed the commitment of the legislature to work jointly with the executive arm to hasten the progress of Kebbi state for the mutual benefits.