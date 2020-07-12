



Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has enjoined married couples to exhibit fear of God, perseverance and tolerance by accommodating one another as enshrined in religious scriptures for blissful matrimonial home.

Bagudu gave the advice when he received in audience the son of the Minister of Justice, Abdulaziz Malami, who was joined in holy matrimony with his bride Khadija Danbatta, on Saturday in Kano.

Receiving friends and well-wishers led by the groom at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the governor admonished them to accord due respect to the marriage institution to attain marital harmony.





He prayed Almighty Allah to bless the couple and endow them with good offsprings.

Also speaking, a friend of the groom, Najeeb Tambuwal thanked the governor for his fatherly advice and warm reception.

Newsmen report that an Aide of the Minister of Justice, Alhaji Shafiu Zauro also offered special prayer for peace and prosperity to prevail in Nigeria and guide its leaders right.

Zauro expressed appreciation to the governor not only for his compassion and friendship but also for his fatherly role.