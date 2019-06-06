<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the reappointment of Alhaji Babale Yauri as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Alhaji Suleiman Argungu as Chief of Staff (CoS).

The reappointment is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Bagudu, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Dakingari noted that Bagudu had affirmed confidence on the ability, capability and dedication of Yauri to continue with his service as SSG.

In the same vein, the governor described Argungu as loyal and experienced public officer who contributed to the attainment of good governance.

Both appointments are with immediate effect.

Argungu is a former Deputy Governor of the state and served as Director-General, Campaign Organization of incumbent Gov. Bagudu in 2015 and 2019 general elections, NAN reports.