The Kebbi State Government will provide potable water to four Fulani settlements to encourage enrollment of their wards into formal education, the state Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, said.

The governor made this known on Thursday when he visited some Fulani settlements in Bunza and Suru local government areas of the state.

He said “government will provide drinking water to Fulani settlements of Karaje, Tungan-Riskuwa, Dutsin-Kura and Hamdallahi in Suru and Bunza local government areas.”

He also assured them that the state government would ensure that their children got an opportunity to acquire formal education by establishing schools in their settlements.

Bagudu advised youth in the areas to access agricultural loan of the Anchor Borrowers Scheme by forming associations or groups to register with the programme.

The Fulani leaders, Dikko Baraje and Alhaji Umar Garba in Suru and Bunza areas thanked the governor for the visit, saying their major area of concern was the lack of potable water in their areas.