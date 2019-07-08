<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended the Corps members deployed to the state for contributing to the overall development of education, health and basic infrastructure in various communities.

Governor Bagudu, who stated this on Monday during the official opening and swearing-in ceremony of the NYSC 2019 Batch B/Stream 1 at the Corps’ permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri, said that the state remained grateful to the NYSC management for the deployments.

The Governor, represented by Deputy Governor Samaila Yombe Dabai, stated that: “The utilisation of Corps services in the education sector, health and basic infrastructure in our communities has contributed immensely to the overall development of our dear state.

“We remain grateful to the NYSC management for deploying Corps members who will be integrated into the development agenda of the state.”

The Governor disclosed that he had directed all state ministries, parastatals and agencies not to reject any Corps members, stressing that his administration is ready to support the scheme, especially in the area of skill acquisition for the good of the state.

In his remarks, NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator Mr Usman Barde commended the state government for its support, saying that the Corps members deployed to the state are fully ready to discharge their national service.