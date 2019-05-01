<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kebbi State Government says it will give the N30,000 minimum wage bill recently assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari all the necessary attention it deserves by his administration.

Governor Atiku Bagudu stated this during 2019 Workers’ Day celebration in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“Workers are the back bone of any growing economy, your welfare is also very essential to this administration.

“We have not only taken it as a burden to pay salary as and when due, but also ensure the payment of leave grant to all category of workers,’’ Bagudu said.

The governor, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar, observed that workers were exiting the civil service every day in the state.

Mr Umar added that the administration had so far employed 2,000 professionals’ teachers to add to existing ones.

He also urged workers to remain resolute in their commitment and dedication to work with sense of responsibility and understanding within the available resources at their disposal.

In his speech, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Umar Halidu, appealed to the state government to consider deduction for National Housing Fund scheme from civil servants wages and salary.

“The deductions will properly position some public servants to begin to qualify as beneficiaries to NHF scheme of the federal government,’’ he said.

He described the scheme as the last resort for workers at all levels to own houses before or after retirement.

“This will help the worker in finding a refuge, since the family is the last bastion of rest for the weary soul in battle of the world,’’ he said.

Mr Halidu also appreciated the dedication in the regular and continuous payment of salaries and emoluments including pensions for retirees.

“It is an established fact that this administration right from inception has released the sum of N16.9 billion for payment of gratuity to pensioners,’’ he said.