Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated vocational tools to inmates serving various jail terms in prisons across the state as part of efforts to complements the effort of Federal Government and Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) in the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners.

The items he donated included 39 set of Sewing Machines, 150 pieces of Mattresses, 1 carton each of charcoal and electric pressing Irons, 1 set of Welding Machine, a set of Carpentry Tools, Assorted Drugs, Disinfectants, among other sundry valuables.

Governor Bagudu, while handing over the tools to the Prisons Service in Birnin-Kebbi, through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Alh. Nafi’u Magini, on Wednesday said, “The gesture was borne out of my compassion to inmates in prison custody and to contributes my Administration’s quota in Prisoners’ Vocational Trainings and Skill Acquisitions. I will not relent in my efforts to assist the Prisons in Kebbi State”.

In his remarks, the Controller of Prisons in Charge of Kebbi State Command, Alhaji Sani Adamu Potiskum, recalled how Governor Bagudu had been assisting the Prisons Service in the state especially during Ramadan, Sallah, Christmas and other festive periods.

Said he, “On behalf of the Controller General of Prisons Ja’afaru Ahmed, I wish to thanked his Excellency immensely for deeming it fit to help and address the plight of inmates”.

“Your Excellency Sir, I am assuring you that this tools will be evenly distributed to all the 10 Prison Formations in Kebbi State Command.

“I want to seized this opportunity to appealed to Politicians, Wealthy Individuals, Corporate Bodies, non-governmental organisations and religious institutions in Kebbi State to replicate similar gesture.”

The event which took place at Medium Security Prison in Birnin-Kebbi, was witnessed by Senior Prisons Officers including Deputy Controller of Prisons in Charge Medicals DCP Ummu M. Mustapha, DCP. Mamuda U. Mato officer In Charge Medium Security Prison Birnin Kebbi, and CSP Idris Garba officer in Charge Birnin Kebbi Old Prison, and Representatives of Kebbi State Government led by Mr. Abubakar Kalgo, among others.