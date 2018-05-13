Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has assured Nigerians of Federal Government’s commitment to supporting rice millers and farmers to attain food security in the country.

Bagudu, also the Vice-Chairman of National Food Security Council gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The governor had on May 12 exchanged views with rice millers and sellers in an interactive session on how best to assist them to improve rice production at popular Singer Market, Kano.

Bagudu said that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed millers and farmers to collaborate with various concerned agencies in charge of farming activities.

This, he said would help to feed the nation with locally produced rice instead of the imported brand.

He further stated that the Federal Government and the National Food Security Council would continue to provide adequate financial support to farmers and millers in the country.

“This support will include loan facilities to enable them increase yield, quality and quantity in a bid to stop the smuggling of food items into the county.”

The statement also quoted Alhaji Mohammad Ibrahim, a member of Rice Millers Association, appealing to the Federal Government and the council on provision of market outlets.

Ibrahim said if the government would provide market outlets and stable prices for rice and wheat being produced in the country, it would boost their businesses.