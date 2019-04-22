<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu has approved release of N154 million to KEDCO to boost its revenue base of acquiring power from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The move was to ensure stable electricity supply to towns and villages especially the state capital, Birin-Kebbi.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, explained Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa, stated Bagudu acknowledged the importance of electricity supply as the pillar of economic development.

The commissioner assured the governor would continue to accord utmost priority to the sector.

Kangiwa pledged the state government would sustain its benevolence of providing financial backup to aid the revenue collection capacity of KEDCO to discharge its duty of power distribution efficiently and effectively.

Consequently, he once again advised consumers of electricity to maintain regular payment of their bills to ensure the provision of electricity supply on 24 hours basis.

The Commissioner pointed out 40 transformers have been installed in all parts of the state and about 80 new ones were purchased to boost regular electricity supply to all communities.