Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar as saying: “The former state Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, has been posted to Ministry of Agriculture as commissioner”.

It added: “While the former SSG, Alhaji Nura Kangiwa has been posted to the Ministry of Water Resources as commissioner.

“The former Commissioner of Agriculture who was overseeing the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Garba Dandiga remains the substantive Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Taking and handover takes immediate effect.”