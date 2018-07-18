A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has donated N10 million to the victims of banditry in Tabbane village of Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while presenting the money to Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the Government House, Sokoto Wednesday, Bafarawa expressed concern at the loss of lives of innocent people in the state.

He urged the people of the state to complement government’s efforts in tackling the security challenges in the country, irrespective of political differences.

Bafarawa maintained that the provision of security is not the responsibility of the government alone, hence the need for citizens to support government in that direction.

“The issue of security of our state is not for the government alone but the responsibility of all including the opposition parties and stakeholders,” he said.

He commended the governor for his quick response to the matter and assured him of his sustained support and cooperation so as to further move the state forward.

The former governor to this end, prayed God to forgive the deceased all their mistakes and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding, Tambuwal lauded the former governor for his concern and love for the people of the state.

He therefore acknowledged the contribution of the opposition parties towards the success of the present administration.

“I want to commend Bafarawa for playing politics of constructive criticism devoid of acrimony and bitterness,” Tambuwal added.