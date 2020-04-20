<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru, on Sunday, provided more information on how the first case of coronavirus was contracted in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday recorded 86 new cases with Jigawa having an index case of COVID-19, a deadly respiratory disease caused by coronavirus.

The NCDC did not, however, provide details of the infected person in Jigawa.

Before the NCDC announced the Jigawa index case, Badaru briefed journalists, where he provided more information on the patient.

Newsmen reported how Kano State transferred a case to Jigawa after his sample was taken and tested by health officials in Kano.

The case was earlier recorded in Kano by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and he was in isolation the centre in Kano before he was transported to Jigawa.

While briefing journalists on Sunday night, the governor, Muhammad Badaru, said Jigawa recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the disease was contracted to the state through a resident businessman shuttling between southern Nigeria to Kazaure town in Jigawa.

The patient, who owned a boutique in Kazaure town, developed symptoms of COVID-19 following a business trip from the southern region, Badaru said.





The governor added that the patient has also travelled to other states and health officials in Jigawa are in close contact with the states the patient earlier visited, for them to be able to trace his contacts.

“One of the samples taken from Kazaure Local Government Area returned positive. The patient has been transported to our isolation centre in Dutse,” Badaru said.

The governor said contact tracing is currently going on and that all the identified contacts would be isolated, pending the outcome of test results to be carried out.

Meanwhile, Badaru also ordered the lockdown of the affected Local Government Area, with effect from Monday night.

“In order to curb the spread of the infection in the state, Kazaure Local Government Area would be locked down for a period of seven days, starting from 20th April, 2020, 12 midnight,” said Badaru.

“I urge all citizens of the state to remain calm as we work collectively to overcome this pandemic. Security agents will work with civil society organisations to enforce the lockdown, the governor said.

Kazaure Local Government in Jigawa shares a land border with the Daura Local Government Area in Katsina State. It is one of the five emirates in Jigawa with first class Emirs.