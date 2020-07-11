



Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa says the 96 megawatts capacity Gagarawa power transmission substation is set for inauguration in three weeks time.

The governor, who made this known during an inspection of the substation along with Minister of Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, on Saturday said that the project would propel industrial development in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) awarded the project for construction of 2x60MVA, 132/33kV substation at Gagarawa in 2012.

The initial completion period of the project was 24 months at the cost of 4,071,959.14 dollars but was later reviewed by President Muhammadu Buhari led administration.





Newsmen reports that the project was designed with two 60MVA, 132/33kV power transformers of about 96Megawatts capacity and six outgoing 33kV feeders.

Badaru commended President Buhari for completing the project which was expected to trigger the establishment of more than 50 industries in the area.

He noted that the substation would also boost socio-economic activities, increase revenue generation and address epileptic power supply.

The governor said that many communities and local government areas such as Gagarawa, Taura, Ringim, Gumel and Miga were expected to benefit from the new transmission substation.

The minister, who said the project was at more than 90 per cent completion, expressed optimism that the substation would improve power supply and create more business opportunities in the state and beyond.