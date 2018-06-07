Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has declared that women and youths had greater percentage of beneficiaries of his administration’s 134,000 skill employment opportunities across the state.

Governor Badaru stated that creating job opportunities for self-actualisation through targeted empowerment programmes, formed the cardinal objectives of the sustainable growth and development agenda of his administration.

Speaking on the occasion of disbursement of train the trainee working tools under the state Economic Empowerment to various groups of women and the youths further said his effort was an improvement on the previous administration’s approach to economic empowerment, which was largely based on stereotyped skills, with no viability or sustainability.

He said his administration has adopted a demand-driven and skills gap approach, with an assessment team deployed to every Local Government Area to identify specific trade and enterprise gaps.

He said the intention was to fill such gaps in a profitable and sustainable way by matching each intervention with the gap identified.

On the provision of water supply to the people, the governor stated government had spent over N11 billion on the provision of water in the last three years.