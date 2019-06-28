<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Cross River State House of Assembly (CRSHA) has approved the sum of N10 billion for the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, to spend on entertainment for 2019, financial assistance, N10b and contingency allowance N4b.

According to 2019 budget breakdown, “The hospitality and entertainment gulped N10 billion, financial assistance, N10billion while N4 billion is for contingency”.

The State Government had in 2018 budgeted N7billion for Security Vote and in 2019 budgeted the same amount (N7b) but for Entertainment and Hospitality, N6b was budgeted in 2018 and N10b for 2019.

Consequently, government budgeted N6b for Financial Assistance for 2018 and N10b for 2019, His Excellency Contingencies was N4b for 2018 and in 2019 N4b.

The State Governor, Prof Ayade had some months back (2018) presented a N1.3 trillion budget estimates for 2019 to the State House of Assembly for approval. The budget was tagged “Budget of Quabalistic Densification”.

The eight assembly had since approved the 2019 budget, which passed into law for expenditure. It would be recalled that Governor Ayade, while presenting the budget the proposal, said the budget was designed to add value to the socio-economic development and well being of the people of the state.