Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has declared Tuesday, July 30th 2019, as Public Holiday to enable people of Cross River plant one million trees in the State.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade stated, “This is to remind Cross Riverians and all those who reside or do business in the state, that tomorrow, Tuesday July 30th, 2019 has been declared a public holiday by His Excellency, Senator (Professor) Ben Ayade.

“The holiday is to encourage every Cross Riverian and residents of the state to take part in the Green Carnival during which about one million trees will be planted” he said.

Consequently, the Chief Press Secretary explained that individuals, schools, homes, churches, mosques, ministries, government agencies and departments, banks, hospitals and all business premises must plant trees tomorrow.