



The Cross River State Governor, Senator Ben Ayade, says if he had his way all indigenes of the state would be included in the state’s payroll to stem poverty and unemployment.

Making this known on Thursday in Calabar during the Industrialisation Rally in support of his administration by eighteen council chairmen and councillors in the state, Ayade said he has created an opportunity for at least one person from each family in the state to be in government.

“Why do I have to pay thirteen thousand political appointees and fourteen thousand people at the local government level? It is because I care not because I have too much and in my natural self, I don’t want to see any Cross Riverian go in pain”

He said his focus on building industries is to provide a future for the youths of the state to find employment and a solid financial base for the state.

The governor called on the Federal Government to focus more on human capital development by providing succour, employment and welfare schemes for the populace and not concentrate solely on ‘gigantic projects ‘while people are dying.





“God does not reward you for the wealth you acquire for yourself and your family but what you provide for others and expect nothing in return.

He commended the council chairmen and councillors for the initiative to celebrate the industrial revolution in the state which he said would put the economy in solid financial standing in years to come.

”The Rice seedling factory, garment factory, Calachika, Cocoa Processing Plant, Rice mill are all going to provide thousands of jobs.

“We have found investors for the Bakassi Deep Sea Port and Super Highway and I can assure you that all these will be working in the next two years.

Emmanuel Offiong, the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGON, in the state said they support Ayade‘s administration is a grassroots movement that is ready to swim and sink with the governor in his political voyage.

”We the eighteen council chairmen have come here with one hundred and ninety-six councillors and hundreds of other political office holders in the council to solidarity with the purposeful leadership you have provided and assure you of our continued support.

He said anyone who does not work for the good of the state should have a rethink.