Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the regularisation of the appointments of the 463 contract staff of the Cross River Water Board.

Dr Stephen Odey, the Acting Managing Director of the board, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Odey told NAN that the governor also approved the payment of the salary arrears owed the workers.

He said that following the governor’s directive, a thorough personnel audit was carried out to ascertain those who were on contract with the board.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, adding that it was long awaited.

He said: “I sincerely commend the governor for his efforts towards the actualisation of this long awaited payment.

“During the personnel audit, we noticed that there were a lot of disparities in the payment system.

“While some of them were earning a particular amount as salary, others with same qualifications were earning lower. But all that have been rectified.”

The acting managing director urged them to show appreciation of the government’s gesture by being more committed to their duties.

Odey said that the board was working towards returning the board to its original status and ensuring regular water supply.

He further urged the staff to live up to their responsibilities and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the board to serve them better.