A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the kidnapped Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, as he moves to jail more looters.

Sharibu is the only Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram on account of her religious belief.

Attah, who spoke during a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, said it was necessary for the President to do so in order to consolidate on his “feats” in his first term.

The President vowed to jail more looters on Saturday upon his return to the country from a 10-day medical trip in the United Kingdom.

The ex-governor added that the country is doomed if it is not urgently restructured to check the agitations across the country.