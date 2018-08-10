Governor Rauf Aregbesola has charged the state’s contingent to the 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia to pray for the successful conduct of the governorship election when they arrive Mecca.

The governor, who spoke during the farewell ceremony for the pilgrims held at the Government Secretariat in Osogbo, said prayers are necessary as this year’s Hajj pilgrimage is close to the election.

He called on the 599 pilgrims to seek the face of God for a free, credible and peaceful poll. According to him, the prayers of the pilgrims would go a long way in guaranteeing peace in the state before, during and after the election.‎

He also called on residents to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, for continuity, and said his administration delivered on its electoral promises to the people of the state.

The governor said that there is need for people to support the APC so that the development projects initiated by his administration would not be disrupted.

“This is the most crucial period in our collective existence as citizens of Osun. We are moving towards ensuring a peaceful and credible governorship election. We need prayers for its success as it is not a coincidence that this year’s Hajj is the closest period to our governorship election since we assumed office almost eight years ago.

“So, the only thing I need from you is to pray for its success because we want peace to continue to reign in our state. Since Saudi Arabia is the Holy Land where prayers are answered, I want you all to pray for the election of a worthy successor who will continue from where we stopped. However, it is on record that Osun has witnessed all round growth and development; a feat that cannot be allowed to stop.

“We have recorded giant strides in all sectors; we have made a difference in the socioeconomic and political landscape of our state and these claims can be attested to in the successes we made in the last seven and half years of our administration. So, we appeal to our people to support our administration by voting for continuity as our state cannot afford to be backward again,” Aregbesola said.