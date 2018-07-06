Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has described the death of the former Minister of Finance and elder statesman, Malam Adamu Ciroma, as a huge loss to the country.

Aregbesola, in a statement by his media aide, Sola Fasure, on Friday in Osogbo said late Ciroma was an astute politician and one of the respectable political voices in the country.

The governor said Ciroma’s death was shocking and painful.

He said Ciroma as a politician had long been in the service of the country in numerous capacities at the state and national level.

Aregbesola, who described the deceased as a principled politician, recalled that he supported the release of the June 12, 1993 presidential election result won by Chief MKO Abiola.

He said that history would be kind to the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor for taking that position on the landmark election.

“The death of Malam Adamu Ciroma came to me as a rude shock.

“This was a highly respectable and influential politician and a reputable voice from the North.

“He had been around since after the independence, taking part in major decisions that had shaped the country both in trying moments and in peace.

“He had witnessed Nigeria’s political development from the First Republic to the present democracy and participated in all.

“This made him one of the most highly experienced and informed politicians living in the country until his exit on Thursday,” he said.

The governor said the country would miss the experience and interventionist roles of “this man of immense wisdom and political knowledge.”

He prayed on behalf of his family, the government and the good people of c, that God would forgive Ciroma all his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

The governor also prayed God to grant the entire family, friends, colleagues as well as the government and people of Yobe the comfort and the strength to bear the loss.