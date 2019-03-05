



Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Tuesday, bowed to pressure to reinstate the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Akeem Ambali, who was sacked alongside 15 labour leaders in October 2016.

Daily Trust reports Ambali’s reinstatement was one of the demands of the organised labour to shelve its planned protest slated for today.

Other issues were backlog of unpaid deductions and gratuity of the workers in the state.

However, after a two-day meeting between Amosun, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba and leaders at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, the governor agreed to meet demands of the organised labour including Ambali’s recall.

While the government had recalled other 15 labour leaders, Ambali’s case was not revisited.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Wabba said “all the issues have been resolved.”