



The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has reinstated the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Akeem Ambali, 28 months after he was fired.

The National President of the Union, Ayuba Wabba, disclosed this yesterday to journalists after a meeting between the state government and national leaders of the NLC at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The NLC president said all issues raised by the NLC regarding workers’ welfare had been resolved.

He also said that the issues on the plight of staff of the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, had also been resolved.

Ambali and 14 others were sacked by the state government on October 31, 2016 for alleged misconduct during the 2016 World Teachers Day celebration.

The state government had set up a panel of inquiry to investigate them for their roles during the celebration.

The panel report indicted Ambali and 15 others and they were either suspended or sacked.