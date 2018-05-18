Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has commended the efforts of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for resolving international boundary disputes with neighbouring countries.

Amosun gave the commendation while declaring open a stakeholder meeting with community leaders, traditional authorities, local government officials, members of the State Boundary Committees and Federal Government Agencies held in Abeokuta.

Represented by Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga his deputy, who also doubles as the chairman of the State Boundary Committee, he lauded the commission for effectively managing both international and national boundary disputes, especially among Oyo, Ogun and Lagos states, saying the disputes were as old as humanity itself.

Amosun noted that pre-colonial Africa had boundary issues as a result of agricultural and economic interests, maintaining that the current international boundary disputes on the continent was as a result of the outcome of the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, during which the colonial masters partitioned Africa into countries, for their own selfish interest.

“European colonialists simply divided Africa up, the way they wanted, and not taking into account the human geography and ethnic grouping of Africa and Africans. This led to boundaries and borders disputes, such as the land and maritime disputes between the Cameroon and Nigeria, an off shoot of which was the recent upheaval in Southern Cameroon, as well as the Republic of Benin-Nigeria international boundary dispute, amongst others,” Amosun said.

In his welcome address, Dr. Mohammad Bose Ahmad, the Director-General of the commission, disclosed that, in furtherance of the discharge of its responsibility, the NBC against the emerging security threats in terms of cross border crimes, illegal immigration, smuggling, proliferation of arms and ammunition, decided to have an all inclusive resolution to the disputes along the Nigeria-Benin international boundary.

He noted that good neighbourliness between Nigeria and her neighbours would provide the necessary impetus for sound collaborations in the fight against crimes and other threats affecting both countries.