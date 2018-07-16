Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged intending pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj to represent the state well, and be good ambassadors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ambode made the call on Sunday during a two-day seminar organised by the state for 2018 intending pilgrims at the Old Secretariat Central Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos.

He was represented by Dr. Abdulateef Abdulhakeem, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amirul Hajj 2018.

“The series of lectures, enlightenment programmes and seminars were meant to sharpen the attitude and thinking of the pilgrims so that they would understand the importance and basics of the holy pilgrimage.” he said.

He assured the intending pilgrims that his government had taken steps to ensure their welfare during the exercise.

“The government has made adequate provision for comfortable accommodation, better feeding arrangement and transportation.

“Provision has also been made for ambulances, in case of emergencies, Arabic classes, lectures, medical supports and other aids that will make the holy pilgrimage a success,” he said.

He challenged the state officials to keep up the good records of 2016 and 2017, as the most outstanding state.

He added that the state’s contingent had every opportunity to do better with the level of training, moral and operational supports given by the State government.

Also present at the seminar to enlighten the pilgrims on difference aspects of the exercise were officials of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), The Nigeria Customs, and the Immigration.

Other includes, National Orientation Agency (NOA) and some medical personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos state Muslims welfare pilgrims board will commence transportation of intending pilgrims before the end of July.