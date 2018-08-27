Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has charged Community Development Associations, (CDAs) and Community Development Committees, (CDCs) in the state to continue to promote peaceful coexistence of all residents in the state regardless of their tribe, religion, and political affiliations.

The Governor made the call in Lagos while speaking with the members of the Community Advisory Council and Community Development Associations across the State at Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ambode who spoke through his Special Adviser on Communities and Communications, Hon. Hakeem Sulaimon, urged all residents in the state to be prepared to play their parts in the development of the state as they aspire to turn their aspirations into reality in the state.

He commended the CDAs for their roles in protecting government infrastructure within their domains describing them as strong pillars of his administration.

“Let me again use this opportunity to reassure all residents that we remain committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens irrespective of their location within the state without prejudice to the ethnic, religious, political and socio-economic background,” Ambode said.

The Governor also lauded Community Development Associations who have completed their self-help projects and also advised those who are yet to complete theirs to do so in earnest.

Ambode told the CDA members that his promise to provide annual grants to complete self-help projects within their various neighborhoods subsists, stressing that the fulfillment of the promise was hinged on the judicious use of the N500 million grant given to 275 Community Development Associations recently.

“As we speak, we have over 200 different projects going on simultaneously in different locations across the State and this has greatly assisted in providing jobs for the citizenry,” the governor added.