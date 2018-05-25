Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to raising the standard of tertiary education in the state such that graduates of those institutions would be employable anywhere in the world.

Governor Ambode made the pledge on Thursday at the day two of the 22nd convocation ceremony of Lagos State University, (LASU) which held at the institution’s main auditorium in Ojo, where 4, 955 graduands were awarded higher degrees.

Ambode who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Oluranti Adebule identified urgent need to initiate policies and strategies that would bridge the wide skill gap that has continuously rendered many graduates from the nation’s institutions unemployable after leaving school.

He stated that his administration is fully committed to putting in place, initiatives and strategies that would align learning process and outcome in the state-owned tertiary institutions with the requirements and demands of the 21st century.

The Governor advised graduates to prove themselves by putting the knowledge acquired to good use for the promotion of economic development, peace and progress of the state and the country at large.

“LASU is an institution of pride to us in the state as it has continued to produce employable and qualified manpower for both the public and private sector.

“To you the graduands of today, the university had prepared and certified you fit to enjoy the life ahead, it is now left for you to prove your worth and put the knowledge acquired to good use for the promotion of economic development, peace and progress of the state. You are also required to maintain the integrity of the certificate issued to you by the university,” he said.

He, however, urged the management of the university to continue to key into the vision of his administration by producing high capacity manpower needed to facilitate and improve productivity in a competitive global economy.

Ambode promised that his government would continue to prioritize education and give necessary support for research developments and sustainable growth.

Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU affirmed that the graduands have been adequately tutored and nurtured to make their impact in the society.

“This ceremony is a product of perseverance, persistence and hard work to graduate deserving students and we are releasing them to the world to contribute to the growth of the society.

“I urge you to continue to develop your individual competencies and capacities to the full, improve your skills and continually build on your achievements,” he added.