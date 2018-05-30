The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said the security of lives and property of residents is the biggest achievement of his administration in the last three years.

The governor, who spoke at the inauguration of Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the Nigerian Army in the Epe area of the state, added that Lagos was presently the safest city in Africa.

He noted that the investment of his administration in the security architecture of the state and efforts of security agencies had resulted in peaceful atmosphere for residents and visitors.

Ambode, who recalled the days of kidnapping, cult calshes and other security challenges in the Ikorodu and Epe areas, said it was satisfying that the activities of criminal elements such as militants, among others, had been confined to history in the state.

“I can say authoritatively that if there is anything that I have actually achieved in these three years, it is the security and safety of lives and property in Lagos State.

“There is no way that could have been possible if not for the cooperation of all the security agencies,” he said.

The governor said when he assumed office, his first major task was how to address kidnapping and other nefarious activities perpetrated by militants, adding that a military base was eventually set up along with a military operation code-named, Operation Awatse.

He said crime rate had drastically reduced, and that no efforts would be spared in sustaining the peace in the state.

“We need to sustain it because at the end of the day, that is what really grows our GDP and that is what makes other people to want to come to Lagos. I can clearly and openly declare that Lagos right now is the safest city in Africa,” the governor said.

Ambode described the inauguration of the FOB as historic and significant, saying the development was a new dawn for community relationship with the army.

He lauded the General Officer Commanding in charge of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Enobong Udoh, for his steadfastness in promoting peace in the state, just as he reiterated his commitment to continually support the military and other security agencies.

“I will also support the second FOB that is coming up in Ikorodu; we will support anything that will keep the lives and property of our people safe.

The governor also commended the new initiative by the Nigerian Army to promote human security alongside national security.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army taff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, commended Ambode for his support for security agencies and the massive infrastructural development in the state.

He said the FOB was set up to enhance security and prepare the ground for other military formations that would soon be moved to the area.