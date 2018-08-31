Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has reiterated government’s commitment to the application of the State’s Public Procurement Law.

The governor disclosed this, after being awarded an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) at the NAF Conference Center and Suites, plot 496 Ahmadu Bello Way Abuja.

Represented by the Head of Service, Mrs Folasade Adesoye, Ambode said that Public Procurement Agency in Lagos State was strengthened and empowered to ensure strict compliance with the Public Procurement Process and Procedures by all MDAs in the State, saying that the result of this commitment was evident in the improved efficiency in the management of tax payers money and delivery of social services to the citizenry.

The governor said he felt highly honored by the President and members of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management, for considering him worthy recipient of the Institute’s Honorary Fellowship Award, reaffirming that the award would translate into greater commitment to upholding the principles and tenets of Public Procurement Process in Lagos State.

Other award recipients at the occasion included, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Umar Jibrilla, and the MD/CEO Nigeria Incentive Based Sharing for Agriculture (NISRAL) Alhaji Aliyu Abbati Abdulhameed.