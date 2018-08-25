Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday donated vehicles and other equipment to the Lagos Prison Services, stressing the need for major reforms to be carried out across the country to decongest prisons.

Among the vehicles donated include five Toyota Hilux, five Green Maria and one Ambulance, assuring that the vehicles would be delivered to the Prison by September.

Ambode, who made the donation when he received a delegation from the Prison Services led by the controller, Tunde Ladipo, said the donation was his administration’s contribution to make the prisons more conducive.

He expressed concern that Lagos was also having its fair share of congestion as over 70 percent of inmates across prisons in the state were awaiting trial.

He assured that the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy would look into some of the cases of inmates and see the possibility of granting official pardon to prisoners who have shown remorse, good behaviour and readiness to contribute to the society.

Ambode also directed the Special Adviser on Primary Healthcare, Olufemi Onanuga, to provide adequate health services for all for the prisons in the state so as to prevent any outbreak of diseases.

Ladipo, said the visit was to remind the Governor of their requests for some vehicles and equipment to enhance their capacity to effectively transport and secure inmates awaiting trail to the courts, some of which was granted at the visit.

Ladipo said as at January 31, 2018, 8191 inmates; 7887 males and 304 females, were in custody across the five prison facilities in the State including the Maximum Security Prison, Kirikiri; Medium Security Prison, Kirikiri; Female Security Prison, Kirikiri; Ikoyi Prison and Badagry Prison.

He disclosed that out of the number, 6290 inmates were awaiting trail and attending the various court jurisdictions in the state.